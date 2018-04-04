Makeup artist creates new eyebrow trend

A makeup enthusiast has taken to Instagram to show off a new eyebrow trend known as the bow brow.

Lisette Scheffler has taken to Instagram to show the new trend which sees women creating a bow with the arch of the brow serving as the tied ends and are known as "bow brows".

In her post, which sees her donning the new eyebrow trend, she wrote: "Bow brows. Since Brow trends became very popular the last weeks I thought about inventing my own brow trend.

"I hope you guys like it! Product details come tomorrow! (sic)"

And Lisette told POPSUGAR why she wanted to create this new trend and said: "I just saw how all of the brow trends became very popular in the past and thought it would be funny to create my own, and so I came up with the bow brows."