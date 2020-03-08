Man crashes car into river 10 minutes after passing driving test

By Bang

A man crashed his car into a river - 10 minutes after passing his driving test.

Mr. Zhang was distracted whilst reading celebratory messages for receiving his driving certificate when he ended up sending the car and himself flying down the narrow Laoping Bridge in the city of Zunyi, in the Chinese province of Guizhou, before he ended up taking a big splash.

Fortunately no one was badly injured, with the newly-qualified motorist only dislocating his hand.

Zhang told local media: "While I was driving, I tried to grab my phone and read some messages while two people were in front of me on the bridge. I became nervous and turned left suddenly.

"Luckily, the car floated for a while. I couldn't open the driver's door so I had to kick open the door on the other side. "Otherwise, I may never have got out as my hand was dislocated in the chaos."

It's not known if he will be banned from driving or prosecuted.

