Men can now buy freezable pants to keep them cool in the summertime

By Bang

A brand called Snowballs Underwear is selling "scientifically-backed cooling underwear" on Amazon and the product promises to be ready for use after less than an hour in the freezer and are able to keep users cool for up to 30 minutes.

Customers receive two pairs of cotton boxer briefs and three freezable inserts to out into the pants for £59 however users have had different reactions to the product.

One user said: "This underwear works great, providing extra support and it feels really comfortable.

However, another disagreed, stating: "The ice packets stay cold for about 15 minutes. You're almost better off holding a cold drink with ice between your legs if you're trying to be inconspicuous".