New research shows that on average, men take more selfies than women a day.

According to a report by Barefoot Wine, 73 percent of men - between the ages of 25 and 34 - are more likely to snap and share their pics compared to only 64 percent of their female.

The study also showed that a number of Brits view selfies as the ultimate form of self-expression which contributes to their overall happiness.

Behavioural Psychologist at Nottingham Trent University, Dr Mark Griffiths, said: "Selfies have become a key source of personal expression over the last few years and are a quick and convenient way for people to present themselves in a way that they want other individuals to see them outside of their social circle.

"Social media has allowed social networks to expand in ways never thought possible a decade ago. A selfie can say more about a person than the written word."