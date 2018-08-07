Nutella want to pay people to taste their product

By Bang

Nutella are hiring Sensory Judges to taste their product and give their feedback.

The employees would be known as Sensory Judges and would be in charge of trying cocoa, hazelnuts and other ingredients used to make the delicious sweet spread.

The company does not want trained professionals tasting their product and has stated the only requirement is the ability to use a computer and not have a nut allergy.

An avert appeared on 'Openjobmetis' seeking out potential applicants; however the role is set in a small town in Italy called Alba.

Successful applicants will be put on a three-month course to improve their communication skills and learn about their senses.

The position would mean working for four hours across two days, so tasters can hold down a full time job at the same time.