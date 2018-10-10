Postman quits on the job and abandons mail

By Bang

A postal worker packed in his job and abandoned thousands of envelopes on the side of the road.

The New Jersey worker left several boxes full of correspondence at the side of a road in Pennsauken, but it's said it's not likely he'll face any further action over the incident.

Special Agent Scott Balfour, with the U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General, has explained the mail was out of delivery but the postal worked responsible resigned last month.

According to NJ.com, he said: "We do not anticipated any further action against this individual. The Roxborough Station Post Office is going to deliver the mail."