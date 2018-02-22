School closes because of mice infestation

A school sent all their pupils home after finding out the building had attracted a number of mice.

Parents received an email on Monday from the headteacher Hilary Silk saying that due to health and safety, the school had to close immediately to deal with the mice infestation, The Sun reported.

Although all 270 pupils at Ringwood Infant School had a day at home, locals found the news to be ridiculous with many saying that health and safety has gone too far.

One said: "It's health and safety gone mad. In our day we'd have been chasing them around the playground."

Nottingham University rodent expert Professor Malcolm Bennett revealed that mice were not a serious menace.

He said: "People keep mice as pets. You're as likely to catch something from the humans in your household."