Scientists create robot fish that powers itself with fake blood

By Bang

Scientists have created a robot fish that powers itself with fake blood, that is made from energy-dense battery fluid and other nutrients.

A team of engineers, who are composed of researchers from Cornell University and the University of Pennsylvania, have built a life-like robotic lionfish, which contains a intricate internal system, that transports energy-dense battery fluid and other nutrients throughout the body.

According to the engineers' study, published in science journal 'Nature', the multi-functional circulatory system creates the illusion of a pulse and was built from flexible silicon materials, which allows it to be soft and subsequently bend with ease.

The scientists also found that the robot fish will work for about 40 hours.

In a statement, director of Cornell's Organic Robotics Lab, Rob Shepherd said: "Robots can't perform similar feats for very long.

"Our bio-inspired approach can dramatically increase the system's energy density while allowing soft robots to remain mobile for far longer."