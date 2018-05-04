'Time traveller' says aliens will become earth's allies

A man claiming to be a time traveller from the year 2030 has insisted that aliens will become earth's allies at some point over the next 22 years - and he has also predicted the next president.

Noah claims to be from the future, and he suggested extra terrestrials could be allied with the US and "the whole world" - although he explained there will be some exceptions to that.

Speaking in an interview with ApexTV, the man was asked by a caller if the US would be on good terms with beings from another planet.

He responded: "Yeah they are, so the aliens are practically allies with the whole world except some religions that they must be dealt with and everything. America is allies with them."

However, he didn't offer any more details on how the alliance would come about - or even when it can be expected.

Elsewhere in the chat, he also claimed Donald Trump would remain president of the US until 2024, when he will apparently be replaced by Martin Luther King's granddaughter.

He added: "In 2030 it's Yolanda Renee King. They lower the age to be president in the future and Yolanda Renee King becomes president.

"She's been giving so many speeches recently, even after I said she was a future president."