Woman sends internet wild with ungrateful ring reaction

By Bang

A woman has come under fire on social media after finding her engagement ring and claiming she is "not a fan" before even being proposed too.

The internet has been sent into shock following a woman asking social media how she can "tactfully say no" to her boyfriends choice of an engagement ring which she found in his "nightstand" accidentally.

In a Facebook ring shaming group, she posted a picture of the trilogy ring and wrote: "Ewwwww. Self shame Friday here I come.

"Found this in the BF's nightstand.

"Not a fan. Please roast and then tell me how to tactfully say no you need to go get something different." (sic)

The post was screenshotted and posted on Reddit where users were left mortified by the woman's reaction.

One user said: "What a b****."

Another wrote: "This is the saddest thing I've seen on this sub. It's one thing when it's a total stranger, but when someone that's supposed to love you unconditionally acts like a grifter it's just plain sad."