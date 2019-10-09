Zombie deer fears

By Bang

A pack of "zombie deer" are threatening animals and humans.

Some of the animals have been infected with the contagious terminal illness, which leaves them very lethargic and weak and causes them to lose weight.

There is now panic amongst regulators in the Nevada state as the disease also makes the deer more bold and stops their usual fear of people, Sky News reports.

There are also fears that the virus could be a risk to humans too, as the particles have been linked to Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, which affects the brain.

Peregrine Wolff, a Nevada wildlife department veterinarian, said: "It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of when. We know that we can't wrap Nevada in a bubble."