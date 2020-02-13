Airport introduces toilet facility for dogs

By Bang

Osaka airport has set up a toilet area for travelling dogs.

The Japanese airport has introduced a facility, which also has a shower and water bowls to allow pooches to relieve themselves. It will be located in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal and contains a 'pee pole' that will flush.

The facility is designed to allow dogs to urinate before boarding domestic flights and is the first such space in a Japanese airport. Guide dogs are permitted to use disabled-accessible toilets in the terminal, so long as the mess is cleaned up.

A spokesperson said: "We hope it will lead to stress reduction by allowing dogs, as well as their owners, to go to the toilet before boarding."

