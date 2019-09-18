Flight delayed by 11 hours after pilot loses passport

By Bang

A flight was delayed by 11 hours after the pilot lost his passport.

The T'way Air flight TW122 from Vietnam was meant to depart Ho Chi Minh City for Incheon in Seoul at 10.35pm on Friday night (13.09.19), but the pilot's mistake meant he wasn't allowed into the airport.

It meant 160 passengers had to wait for a placement to be found, which wasn't possible until the next day.

An airline spokesperson has now confirmed an investigation is underway, and told the Korea Times: "We are currently reviewing a disciplinary action for the pilot. We are also negotiating compensation measures with the passengers."