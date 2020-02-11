Man charged after using a mobile phone on a horse

By Bang

A man has been charged after using his mobile phone on a horse.

The unnamed man was travelling down a rural road in New South Wales, Australia with a phone attached to his ear when he was stopped by police.

He pleaded guilty to the charge.

Police prosecutor Kris O'Brien filed the paperwork to the court for the charge of 'Driver used mobile phone when not permitted', and noted "it's not made clear in the charge, but the vehicle is a horse".

Magistrate David Day said: "Under the road rules a horse is a vehicle... and he didn't have a hands-free device fitted to the horse."

He also joked: "I've had someone charged with being drunk on a horse before - but just one."

The defendant's solicitor, Tim Cain, said his client pleaded guilty "because he concedes that the horse was in motion" but argued that the matter was "trivial".

The magistrate did not record a criminal conviction against the 30-year-old.

