Popcorn Chicken Pizza sells out on first day

By Bang

KFC and Pizza Hut have teamed up to create a Popcorn Chicken Pizza, which sold out within a day.

The fast food giants have combined their traditional snacks together and have been met with such demand that the tasty treats have already sold out.

Hungry customers ordered just under 20,000 of the new pizzas on Monday (03.02.20), with the snack introduced to celebrate National Pizza Day with the ultimate finger lickin' dish.

The mouth-watering item has been created using KFC's Gravy on a Classic Crust base, with mozzarella cheese topped with Popcorn Chicken and sprinkled with sweetcorn.

Pizza Hut Delivery and KFC teased fans with the collaboration last year and after calls from the nation to make their pizza dreams come true, it is finally a reality - but the creation is only available for a fortnight.

It will be available online via Pizza Hut Delivery from February 3 to 16, and is included as an option for all large pizza deals.

