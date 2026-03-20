Opinion





The last two weeks have been surreal. For many of us, it was the first time we tasted the bitterness of war. ‎Hundreds of missiles and over a thousand UAVs were intercepted. The soundtrack of war playing across ‎the city on a continuous loop. And yet, remarkably, most of us rarely felt unsafe.‎

Even with temporary disruptions, Dubai International Airport embodied the city’s resilience. One of the ‎busiest aviation hubs in the world continued to adapt and coordinate operations as the situation evolved, ‎allowing tourists to hurry home and supporting families who preferred to leave.‎

The heroes defend our country so we can continue living in a sheltered bubble and enjoy the luxury of ‎freedom. Our only responsibility is to stay safe and follow instructions.‎

Watching events unfold, as our country became wounded by a war that is not ours, forced a personal ‎question: what does it really mean to call a place home?‎

I arrived in Dubai eleven years ago, an expatriate simply looking for a city that could turbocharge my ‎career. In my mind it was an adventure, but one with a time limit. However, once my journey here began, ‎the planned destination quickly changed.‎

I fell in love with the city’s ambition, its melting pot of nationalities and its unique support for ‎entrepreneurship. A merit-based system where success is driven by effort rather than brand recognition.‎

Finding your home is a love story. It begins with intrigue and excitement. It builds through experience and ‎trust. And over time it flourishes through shared purpose and mutual respect. This is the relationship many ‎of us have developed with Dubai, the place we are proud to call home.‎

I was fortunate to have parents who sacrificed to give me a strong foundation on which I could build my ‎life. They supported the idea that my future might be built on another land, even if it was thousands of ‎miles away. I built my career here, met my wife and started my business.‎

Once you form an emotional connection with a place, it triggers a protective instinct, a sense of obligation ‎and loyalty. This is not somewhere we stay only when times are good. It is somewhere we remain ‎regardless of changing sentiment.‎

In uncertain times, it is our leaders who are best placed to guide the country forward. Each family must ‎make its own decision about what is right for their wellbeing. My decision was simple: to stay in my ‎home. Ready and waiting.‎

Rest assured, Dubai is not in reverse. Many of us are here waiting for the signal so that the city can push ‎the collective throttle once more.‎

Because if there is one thing Dubai has taught me, it is that it only moves in one direction. Forward.‎