Opinion
Dubai Is My Home
The last two weeks have been surreal. For many of us, it was the first time we tasted the bitterness of war. Hundreds of missiles and over a thousand UAVs were intercepted. The soundtrack of war playing across the city on a continuous loop. And yet, remarkably, most of us rarely felt unsafe.
Even with temporary disruptions, Dubai International Airport embodied the city’s resilience. One of the busiest aviation hubs in the world continued to adapt and coordinate operations as the situation evolved, allowing tourists to hurry home and supporting families who preferred to leave.
The heroes defend our country so we can continue living in a sheltered bubble and enjoy the luxury of freedom. Our only responsibility is to stay safe and follow instructions.
Watching events unfold, as our country became wounded by a war that is not ours, forced a personal question: what does it really mean to call a place home?
I arrived in Dubai eleven years ago, an expatriate simply looking for a city that could turbocharge my career. In my mind it was an adventure, but one with a time limit. However, once my journey here began, the planned destination quickly changed.
I fell in love with the city’s ambition, its melting pot of nationalities and its unique support for entrepreneurship. A merit-based system where success is driven by effort rather than brand recognition.
Finding your home is a love story. It begins with intrigue and excitement. It builds through experience and trust. And over time it flourishes through shared purpose and mutual respect. This is the relationship many of us have developed with Dubai, the place we are proud to call home.
I was fortunate to have parents who sacrificed to give me a strong foundation on which I could build my life. They supported the idea that my future might be built on another land, even if it was thousands of miles away. I built my career here, met my wife and started my business.
Once you form an emotional connection with a place, it triggers a protective instinct, a sense of obligation and loyalty. This is not somewhere we stay only when times are good. It is somewhere we remain regardless of changing sentiment.
In uncertain times, it is our leaders who are best placed to guide the country forward. Each family must make its own decision about what is right for their wellbeing. My decision was simple: to stay in my home. Ready and waiting.
Rest assured, Dubai is not in reverse. Many of us are here waiting for the signal so that the city can push the collective throttle once more.
Because if there is one thing Dubai has taught me, it is that it only moves in one direction. Forward.