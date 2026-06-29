Dubai-it: Turning challenges into achievements, the mindset may be the city's most valuable asset of all

Opinion

Dubai's history suggests that whenever it encounters a challenge, it responds not with hesitation but with ambition

Today, the city is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, sustainability, and the digital economy. Ambitious projects such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport are designed to create one of the largest aviation hubs ever built. AI generated image used for illustrative purpose.

On a recent Saturday evening, I visited a Japanese restaurant in one of Dubai's newest luxury hotels. Despite its enormous size, the restaurant was packed with diners. Later, I learned that it was owned, among others, by the acclaimed American actor Robert De Niro. The atmosphere, elegance, and cosmopolitan energy reminded me of New York City's finest establishments.

As I left after an enjoyable evening, I reflected on a question that often comes to mind whenever I observe Dubai's remarkable evolution: how did a city that began with so many limitations become one of the world's most recognisable urban success stories?

The answer lies in Dubai's unique ability to transform challenges into opportunities and obstacles into achievements.

Few places faced more daunting circumstances. Dubai lacked the vast oil reserves enjoyed by some of its neighbours. It was located in a harsh desert environment with limited natural resources. Its population was small, and only a few decades ago much of what is now the city's modern skyline was little more than open sand.

Yet rather than viewing these realities as barriers, Dubai treated them as incentives to innovate.

Its limited oil resources encouraged economic diversification long before it became fashionable. Instead of depending on a single source of income, Dubai invested in trade, logistics, aviation, tourism, finance, real estate, and technology. It developed world-class infrastructure designed to connect East and West, transforming its geographic location into one of its greatest competitive advantages.

The results are visible everywhere.

Dubai International Airport became one of the world's busiest international airports. Emirates Airline evolved from a small regional carrier into a globally recognised aviation giant. Jebel Ali Port grew into one of the largest and most efficient ports in the world. The Dubai International Financial Centre established itself as a leading financial hub serving the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia.

The city's physical transformation has been equally remarkable. Sheikh Zayed Road, once surrounded largely by desert, became a corridor of skyscrapers, hotels, offices, and residential towers. Burj Khalifa rose as the tallest building in the world, while Dubai Mall emerged as one of the world's premier retail and entertainment destinations.

Like any major global city, Dubai is not immune to economic cycles or international crises. Periods of regional conflict, global financial uncertainty, or extraordinary events such as the Covid-19 pandemic can temporarily slow business activity, tourism, investment, and growth. Such fluctuations are normal for any economy that is deeply integrated into the global system.

What is often overlooked, however, is Dubai's ability to recover quickly and emerge stronger. Temporary slowdowns should not be exaggerated or taken out of context as evidence of failure, as some sections of the Western media have occasionally done. Judging a dynamic city solely by its most difficult moments ignores the broader trajectory of sustained growth, resilience, and adaptation that has defined Dubai's development for decades.

What is particularly impressive is that Dubai continues to think beyond its current achievements.

Today, the city is investing heavily in artificial intelligence, advanced technology, sustainability, and the digital economy. Ambitious projects such as the expansion of Al Maktoum International Airport are designed to create one of the largest aviation hubs ever built.

The Dubai Economic Agenda D33 aims to double the size of the emirate's economy over the coming decade and strengthen its position among the world's leading cities for business and innovation.

Dubai's history suggests that whenever it encounters a challenge, it responds not with hesitation but with ambition. A shortage of natural resources encouraged diversification. A desert environment inspired engineering marvels. Intense global competition motivated continuous reinvention.

That mindset may be the city's most valuable asset of all.

Some Western media outlets, as I see it, will not stop attacking Dubai. In fact, I see that as a sign of success, because no one would spend time attacking a failure.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad is a UAE Writer and Columnist