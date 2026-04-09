'Generation Shaper' Dubai reinforces the role of the mother in building the human being

Opinion

The adoption of the title "Generation Shaper" instead of "Housewife" reflects a qualitative shift in societal discourse

By Hessa Bahumaid, Emirates 247

In line with the ambitious vision of the UAE's wise leadership, which has established a unique development model that puts people at the heart of their journey, Dubai continues to establish its approach based on family empowerment as the main pillar of a cohesive and sustainable society.

From this point of view, the adoption of the title "Generation Shaper" instead of "Housewife" reflects a qualitative shift in societal discourse, and embodies a deeper understanding of the pivotal role that mothers play in building human beings and shaping the future.

In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that "the family is the foundation of society, and with its cohesion, stability and prosperity are achieved", Dubai continues to promote this trend through qualitative initiatives that reflect this firm conviction.

This characterisation goes beyond being a linguistic change, to a strategic step that reflects a firm institutional recognition of the value of the mother as a key partner in the development of human capital. The mother is the primary incubator of values, the primary catalyst for capacity building, and the maker of impact that spans generations.

Through its role in raising and preparing children, it contributes directly to building a society based on knowledge and innovation, capable of keeping pace with changes and achieving sustainable development.

This approach comes in the context of an integrated system of policies and initiatives that the Community Development Authority (CDA) is working on, in line with the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33 and the "Dubai Strategy for Family", which place the empowerment of the family and enhance its stability at the heart of development priorities.

The adoption of the title "Generation Shaper" contributes to reshaping societal awareness and reinforces a true appreciation of the role of motherhood, reflecting the firm Emirati values that value the family and place it at the heart of the development process, while at the same time it is an invitation to adopt a more inclusive and in-depth discourse that reflects the transformations that Dubai is witnessing, and keeps pace with its aspirations to build a more cohesive, resilient and sustainable society.

In Dubai, we believe that investing in the human being starts with the family, and that empowering a mother is an investment in the future of the entire community. From this standpoint, we continue to work to develop innovative policies and programs that improve the quality of life and enhance the integration of roles among the various components of society, in line with the directives of our wise leadership and its ambitious vision to build a world-leading development model.

"Generation Maker" represents an extension of an approach that enhances the role of the family in building a cohesive and sustainable society, by supporting mothers and enabling them to actively contribute to raising conscious and giving generations. With this direction, Dubai continues to develop a social ecosystem that reflects its priorities in investing in people and enhancing the quality of life.