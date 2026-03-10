How Many Times Must You Lose the Same Bet?

Opinion

Every few years, somewhere in the world, an analyst writes another headline predicting the fall of Dubai.

They change the words, swap the photos, but it has been the same bet for decades.

The first major bet against Dubai dates back to the late 1970s, to the days of Sheikh Rashid. When Jebel Ali Port was built with 67 berths at a time when many believed even 6 would be unnecessary, The Wall Street Journal asked if Dubai’s dry dock would stay dry forever. What they called a monumental obsession eventually became part of what is today DP World, one of the largest port operators on the planet.

Then came His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who understood early that geography alone does not make a city. Geography can be expanded by vision. He introduced the idea of Dubai’s zone, a region within 7 hours of flight, home to nearly 3 billion people across 50 countries. From that vision came Emirates Airline, launched with just two aircraft and 10 million dollars. He then pushed forward with Dubai Internet City and Dubai Media City, projects many consultants initially dismissed as unrealistic for a small Gulf trading hub. And perhaps most remarkably, he transformed a desert with no tourism tradition into a global destination welcoming more than 19 million visitors a year, more than major cities such as Paris, New York, or Singapore.

Of course the journey was never without challenges.

In 2008, when Lehman Brothers collapsed and the world stopped breathing, Dubai World renegotiated its debt. Newsweek ran the cover story “Dubai’s Last Hurrah.”

Dubai’s response? It opened the world’s largest mall, finished the Burj Khalifa, launched the Dubai Metro, and broke ground on Al Maktoum International Airport. Four mega projects in the eye of the storm.

Well, Newsweek later stopped printing. Dubai did not.

Then came Covid-19. While many global cities remained closed for months and sometimes years, Dubai imposed strict health measures and reopened to tourism within just three months, attracting businesses, capital, and talent escaping prolonged lockdowns elsewhere. It then went on to host Expo 2020, successfully staging the first World Expo ever held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, welcoming more than 24 million visits from around the world and 192 participating countries over 6 months, a remarkable global gathering at a time when much of the world was still emerging from the pandemic.

Even nature tested the city.

In April 2024, Dubai received 142 mm of rain in a few hours, more than London typically gets in four months, in the most intense climate event recorded in the UAE in 75 years. Predictions of failure resurfaced once again. Within weeks, infrastructure was repaired and life moved on.

Security threats have never been new either. During the Iran–Iraq war in the 1980s, when shipping companies feared entering the Gulf, Dubai made an extraordinary decision. The government would cover the maritime insurance costs for cargo ships docking at its ports. What was considered a risk became a strategic masterstroke. Today DP World operates more than 80 terminals across more than 40 countries.

Today the UAE’s air defense systems intercepted threats with success rates exceeding 90 percent, among the highest interception rates recorded in modern warfare.

On the ground, life did not stop. Schools shifted to remote learning. Companies activated remote work, the same playbook tested and proven during Covid. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended the Super Saturday races at Meydan. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, walked through Dubai Mall with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, among shoppers. For those who know this country’s leaders, being among the people is not an emergency signal. It is how they govern.

Behind the symbolism lies hard economics. Dubai is not a normal city. Its GDP exceeded 355 billion AED in 2025, growing by about 4.7 percent. One city, outperforming the entire economies of Ecuador, Croatia or Kenya.

Every time the world sees a crisis, Dubai sees an opening. When analysts write death certificates, Dubai opens projects. When the skies close, Dubai opens its doors.

The people who bet against Dubai lost in 2008. Lost in 2020. Lost in 2024. And they will lose today.

Because Dubai was never built on geography, resources or luck.

It was built on a vision, ambition and leadership.

Now the question for those analysts is simple: how many times must you lose the same bet before you stop betting?