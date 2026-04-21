UAE: A beacon of peace in the face of blatant aggression

Opinion

The UAE has once again shown how a country with vision and compassion should work for protecting its people while safeguarding the long-term interests and image.

February 28, 2026.

Iran launched its first wave of attacks using missiles and drones on the UAE, after the US and Israel attacked them. There was initial disbelief in the UAE - and a sense of hurt that outweighed the shock. A neighbouring country had launched blatant attacks on civilian installations without warning or hesitation.

The UAE defence services were alert and equipped to intercept and neutralise the attack, limiting the damage. But more was at stake for the UAE as a country of peace. The idea of the UAE is rooted in the safety and security it provides to its residents, irrespective of their nationalities. That is what drew people from across the world to make UAE their home, in pursuit of their own dreams.

Protecting the residents from missiles was one thing, and the UAE armed forces were more than capable of that. But combating disinformation and defending the confidence, goodwill, and support that the UAE enjoys universally was more important than ever. What we witnessed then was unprecedented.

Under the guidance of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the UAE, led an intensive campaign to mobilise international support, reassure partners, and coordinate unified action against the aggressor.

He personally extended condolences to the families of the victims from Palestine, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Nepal, reinforcing the UAE's image as a multinational, humanitarian-minded state, strengthening global empathy and support.

The UAE’s diplomatic response to Iran’s missile and drone attacks evolved into one of the most extensive global outreach campaigns in its modern history.

Sheikh Abdullah’s first priority was to establish Iran’s actions as unlawful, destabilising, and a direct threat to international security.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs publicly condemned Iran’s missile and drone attacks on the UAE and stated its resolve to protect its citizens, residents, and visitors - and defend its national interests.

He established that these attacks were a flagrant violation of the UAE’s sovereignty and a serious threat to regional and international stability. This messaging became the foundation of the UAE’s diplomatic outreach, ensuring that global partners understood the severity of the threat.

UN Security Council Resolution 2817

A major diplomatic achievement was the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 2817 on March 11, 2026, which condemned Iran’s attacks, demanded Iran immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression on civilian targets, and recognised the UAE’s right to self‑defence under international law.

Throughout the conflict, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Sheikh Abdullah conducted an intensive series of calls with foreign ministers and heads of states. The high-level diplomatic outreach covered countries in Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Greece, Switzerland, Netherlands, Sweden, Cyprus and Serbia), Middle East and GCC, Asia, Oceania and South America. He engaged with leaders across the world, reassuring them about the safety of the residents and visitors, the need for a unified international action, condemnation of Iranian attacks, collective action, and advancing diplomatic solutions. And the countries extended full support to UAE’s stance against Iranian aggression.

Strategic objectives of UAE diplomacy

Across all his calls, he aimed to mobilise international solidarity against the attacks, reassure global partners about safety in the UAE, coordinate diplomatic pressure for de‑escalation, strengthen international responses, and promote solutions to prevent escalation.

The diplomatic overtures continued despite the brutal one-sided attack on the UAE by Iran. This included more than 500 ballistic missiles. 25 cruise missiles, and over 2,250 drone attacks. The UAE lost two armed forces service members, along with one Moroccan civilian contractor. 10 civilian deaths and 225 injuries were reported.

The ceasefire came on April 9. It was shaky for a day, but then it seemed to get better. And it continues to hold to this day.

The latest development was the phone call of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court with the Iranian parliament speaker, which sets the tone for future directions.

The fruits of Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed's diplomatic marathon are now evident in the prevailing calm.

Diplomacy is the domain of mature leadership which take decisions that impact the lives of millions of people for years to come. It requires keen awareness of the basic ideals that the nation was founded on and a sense of direction the country should take, regardless of the circumstances. That is what makes the hard work, patience, and perseverance behind this achievement, unique.

The UAE has once again shown how a country with vision and compassion should work for protecting its people while safeguarding the long-term interests and image.

Proud of UAE.