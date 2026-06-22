When social media becomes a ‘soft monster’: Why protecting children is now a national duty in the UAE

Opinion

In a world where nations race to safeguard their young from digital harm, the UAE once again demonstrates leadership in making decisions that balance progress with responsibility

If adults struggle - despite their awareness - to protect themselves and control what they consume, the challenge becomes nearly impossible for children and adolescents who are still growing and learning, and who lack the ability to distinguish or resist the carefully engineered digital temptations designed to capture their attention. Pictures used for illustrative purpose.

In recent years, social media has expanded into an overwhelming force that far exceeds its original purpose as a tool for communication and information. It has become a vast digital arena where useful knowledge blends with misinformation, where harmless entertainment sits beside explicit and harmful content, and where minutes slip effortlessly into hours. Even we, the older generation - despite our experience, maturity, and ability to distinguish between what benefits us and what harms us - find ourselves vulnerable to this expanding digital universe.

My own relationship with these platforms began out of professional necessity, as part of my work to stay informed about news and developments. But over time, and with the endless stream of content they generate, these platforms gradually became a source of entertainment as well. With their growing number, diversity, and billions of users across the world, they have evolved into a kind of “soft monster” - pleasant on the surface, yet concealing deep psychological and behavioural effects beneath. I often found myself unable to tolerate most of these platforms; once I opened one, its algorithms would pull me deeper, driven by human curiosity, until time stretched without limit. And wasted time is not the only loss. There are also mental and emotional consequences: misleading information, explicit imagery, vulgar language, and other forms of harmful content that cannot be considered safe or constructive.

If adults struggle - despite their awareness - to protect themselves and control what they consume, the challenge becomes nearly impossible for children and adolescents who are still growing and learning, and who lack the ability to distinguish or resist the carefully engineered digital temptations designed to capture their attention. This is precisely why the recent Cabinet decision to prohibit the use of social media for those under the age of fifteen, while granting platforms a twelve month period to implement the policy, carries exceptional significance. It is far more than a regulatory measure; it is a social and moral protection policy that restores the role of the state and the family at a time when algorithms have become more influential than any teacher or mentor.

The world is grappling with the same issue, and several countries have already taken similar steps. In the United States, states such as Utah and Arkansas have enacted laws preventing minors under sixteen from opening social media accounts without parental consent, and requiring companies to verify users’ ages.

In the European Union, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) imposes strict limitations on collecting children’s data, prompting platforms to restrict access for younger users. The United Kingdom has introduced the Online Safety Act, obligating platforms to protect minors from harmful content and granting authorities broad enforcement powers. South Korea has imposed nighttime restrictions on online gaming for those under sixteen and has limited the use of digital platforms in schools.

France is currently working on legislation that would prohibit social media use for children under fifteen unless approved by parents, with strict age verification requirements. These global examples reflect a growing international movement to shield children from digital harm, and the UAE’s decision aligns with this trend - yet stands out for its clarity, firmness, and practicality.

The UAE’s approach does not rely on recommendations or voluntary guidelines; it establishes a clear legal framework that places the child’s wellbeing above corporate interests. It grants platforms sufficient time to develop reliable age verification tools and provides families with a legal and moral foundation to protect their children.

The decision also aligns with the country’s vision of building an advanced digital society - one that embraces technology without compromising childhood or mental health. It restores balance between technology and humanity, between access and protection, and between what companies want and what children truly need.

Protecting children from digital pollution is not a luxury; it is a national and moral responsibility. This decision is a bold step in a time that demands boldness, and a clear message that childhood is a red line that must not be crossed. It is an investment in the future and a guarantee that the next generation will grow up capable of engaging with technology consciously, rather than becoming victims of it.

In a world where nations race to safeguard their young from digital harm, the UAE once again demonstrates leadership in making decisions that balance progress with responsibility, and openness with the preservation of human wellbeing.

Abdul Hamid Ahmad is a UAE Writer and Columnist