SEDD organises 'Data Analysis in AI Era' workshop

The Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD” organised the “Data Analysis in AI Era” workshop in cooperation with Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development.

This workshop highlighted the opportunities and significant role of artificial intelligence in business development and provide accurate data to achieve sustainable development goals in Sharjah. Additionally, it coincided with world statistics day and number of employees of government agencies specialised in the field of data analysis attended it.

The workshop included several topics, including modern and digital technology in database systems, the quality of data management, indicators and results that reflect development and anticipating the future, and big data management in the era of artificial intelligence.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, SEDD Chairman, stressed that the Department focuses on providing diversified targeted and specialised workshops that goes in line with its plans to develop economic sectors using the latest technologies and artificial intelligence. This contributes to consolidating the vision of Sharjah, which aims to advance innovation and enhance the use of technology to achieve sustainable development goals.

He pointed out that such workshops go in line with the SEDD’s mission, through which it aims to achieve comprehensive economic development and improve a competitive business environment by strengthening institutional capabilities to attain a diverse and sustainable competitive economy that achieves the economic well-being of the business community in cooperation with strategic partners.

On the other hand, Noura bin Sandal, Deputy Director of Economic Planing and Studies Department at SEDD, illustrated that the organisation of this workshop comes from the Department’s awareness of the importance of statistics and indicators in planning for the future and achieving the goals and objectives of sustainable development.

She added that such objectives requires statistical systems capable of growth and modernisation, in addition to their ability to train and research statistical methods and methodologies, and knowledge management.

Furthermore, she indicated that the workshop confirmed SEDD’s efforts to improve cooperation with its partners in various fields. It helps to enhance the issuance of data, unify concepts, and support the principles of disclosure and transparency, in addition to spreading awareness of methodologies and methods of statistical work in accordance with international recommendations and standards, in addition to the statistical standards followed in the field of preparing statistics in the era of artificial intelligence.

