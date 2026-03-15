Al Habtoor, Jahangiri reach Dubai Polo Challenge Cup final

SPORTS

WAM - Al Habtoor and Jehangiri have secured their places in the final of the fourth Dubai Polo Challenge Cup. The tournament features four teams with a handicap rating ranging from 8 to 10 goals.

While Al Habtoor and Jehangiri will compete for the Challenge Cup, the subsidiary handicap final will see Dubai Wolves by CAFU face off against RGF.

Al Habtoor advanced to the final following a 9–5.5 victory over Jahangiri in a highly competitive semi-final match held yesterday. Although Jahangiri took an early lead capitalising on the handicap difference, Al Habtoor rallied under the leadership of Mohammed Al Habtoor to secure their second win of the tournament and clinch a spot in the final.

Despite the semi-final loss, Jehangiri qualified for the final based on tournament regulations. Having won their opening match, they were level with RGF on points and goals, but the tie-break rules granted Jahangiri the second final berth.

In the other semi-final fixture, RGF defeated Dubai Wolves by CAFU with a score of 5.5–4.