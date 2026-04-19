Al Wasl exit AFC Champions League Two after 4–0 defeat to Al Nassr in Dubai

SPORTS

Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mané on target as Al Nassr dominate quarter‑final at Zabeel Stadium

Al Wasl showed renewed determination after the break, pressing Al Nassr’s goal and creating several chances, which lifted the intensity and quality of the match amid strong support from the stands. Pictures Salem Khamis.

Ahmed Issa, Emirates 24/7

Dubai: Al Wasl bowed out of the AFC Champions League Two at the quarter‑final stage after suffering a 4–0 defeat to Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr at Zabeel Stadium on Sunday evening, despite a strong performance in front of a large home crowd.

Al Nassr capitalised on their dominance with goals from Cristiano Ronaldo in the 11th minute, Iñigo Martínez in the 13th, Abdul‑Ilah Al‑Amri in the 27th, and Sadio Mané in the 80th minute. The Saudi side will now face the winner of the quarter‑final between Jordan’s Al Hussein Irbid and Qatar’s Al Ahli, which kicked off later on Sunday at the same venue.

Al Nassr effectively settled the contest in the first half, scoring three times as Al Wasl retreated into a defensive shape from the opening whistle. The hosts focused on protecting their goal and relying on counter‑attacks, but the approach proved costly as Al Nassr took full advantage.

Ronaldo opened the scoring early, giving Al Nassr control of the match, which was reinforced moments later by Martínez’s strike. Al Wasl then pushed higher up the pitch in an attempt to reduce the deficit, but were caught out again when Al‑Amri added a third goal before the half‑hour mark.

Al Wasl showed renewed determination after the break, pressing Al Nassr’s goal and creating several chances, which lifted the intensity and quality of the match amid strong support from the stands. Al Nassr continued to threaten on the counter, with Ronaldo missing a clear chance with a header that went over the crossbar before he was later substituted.

As the match entered its final stages, Al Wasl pushed hard to respond and threatened Al Nassr’s goal with a number of efforts, including a close‑range attempt by Siaka that was cleared for a corner. However, Al Nassr sealed the result in the 80th minute when Mané scored the fourth goal, bringing the contest to a decisive conclusion.