Algeria stuns Jordan 2-1 with second-half comeback win in Group J

SPORTS

The result wrapped up the top spot in the group for ⁠Argentina, who earned a 2-0 victory over Austria earlier Monday to improve to 2-0-0 (6 points)

Jordan's Mousa Altamari (10) battles for the ball with Algeria's Ramy Bensebaini (21) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP)

Nadhir Benbouali and Amine Gouiri scored second-half goals off set pieces ​as Algeria rallied for a 2-1 victory over Jordan in ‌Group J ​play on Monday in Santa Clara, Calif.



Benbouali's goal in the 69th minute was the first for Algeria (1-1-0, 3 points) since the 2014 tournament in Brazil. Goalkeeper Luca Zidane made three saves for Algeria.



The result wrapped up the top spot in the group for ⁠Argentina, who earned a 2-0 victory over Austria earlier Monday to improve to 2-0-0 (6 points).



Algeria, who fell 3-0 to Argentina in their opener on June 16, would advance to the round ‌of 32 with a win over Austria (1-1-0, 3 points) in Kansas City, Mo., on Saturday.



Players of Algeria react after the World Cup Group J soccer match against Jordan in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP)

Nizar Al-Rashdan scored a goal for Jordan (0-2-0, 0 points), ‌who were eliminated from contention for the knockout rounds ‌in their tournament debut. Yazeed Abulaila made six saves.



Algeria dominated ‌the run of play with ‌55% of possession to 28% for Jordan. But it was Jordan that struck first in ​the 36th minute.



Jordan's ‌Mousa Al-Tamari nearly ​whiffed on a pass that still ⁠rolled to Al- Rashdan in the penalty area. The forward used the outside of his right foot to hit a curving shot through ​traffic just ⁠out of the ⁠reach of a diving Zidane.



After constant offensive pressure, Algeria finally broke through in the 69th minute on the first of two goals ⁠off corner kicks. Benbouali's header came off a corner from Riyad Mahrez.



Algeria's go-ahead goal came 13 minutes later when a corner left a loose ball in front of the Jordan goal. Gouiri cleaned it up with a right-footed shot that got through ‌Abulaila and into the net.



Algeria's Amine Gouiri (9) scores a goal past Jordan goalkeeper Yazeed Abulaila (1) during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Jordan and Algeria in Santa Clara, Calif., near San Francisco, Monday, June 22, 2026. (AP)

The latter goal came off a corner kick from Anis ​Hadj Moussa with the ball deflected in front of the Jordan goal by Algeria's Ramy Bensebaini.



Algeria were able to wrap up their first World Cup win since 2014. Jordan's loss Monday followed a ​3-1 defeat to Austria, ‌also on June 16.

