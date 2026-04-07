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Arsenal look to rebound as their quadruple bid falters ahead of the tie at Estádio José Alvalade

Back-to-back defeats in the League Cup final and FA Cup quarter-finals have left Mikel Arteta's team chasing a double of the Premier League and Champions League.

Arsenal face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday after seeing Arsenal's quadruple bid cut in half.

Back-to-back defeats in the League Cup final and FA Cup quarter-finals have left Mikel Arteta's team chasing a double of the Premier League and Champions League. They have always been the priorities, but the danger for Arsenal is that the slump continues.

Arteta says questions about his team are to be expected, despite Arsenal still leading the Premier League by nine points and having won all but one of their Champions League games this season.

"It's been like this for the last nine months and that's going to continue, that's never going to change when you play at this level for this club," he said ahead of the match at Estádio José Alvalade. "There's always going to be a question mark and that's it. You have to live in the present, you have to deliver it every day."

Arteta said Arsenal would be without the injured Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber, but Declan Rice and Gabriel are available.

Sporting Lisbon have never been beyond the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

"We want to make our dreams a reality and continue to make history for this great club," coach Rui Borges said.