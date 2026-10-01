SPORTS

India crush Sri Lanka by 124 runs at the Asian Games T20, bowling them out for 45 after Ishan Kishan’s unbeaten 80, to set up a cricket gold medal final clash with Pakistan

NAGOYA, Japan: India humiliated a second-string Sri Lanka side by 124 runs at the Asian Games on ‌Thursday to book a gold-medal decider against rivals Pakistan in the T20 tournament.

The day after India's depleted one-day international team completed the second-highest successful chase in an eight-wicket win over the West Indies, Shreyas Iyer's T20 side dismissed Sri Lanka for 45 in ⁠9.5 overs at Korogi Athletic Park after setting them 170 for victory.

Pace supremo Jasprit Bumrah (2-7) set the tone with two wickets in the first five balls, trapping Sineth Jayawardena lbw ‌for a duck and having number three Sohan de Livera caught behind for nought.

Panicky opener Lasith Croospulle was then run out with a ‌ludicrous dash for a single as Sri Lanka ‌slumped to three for two.

Two more run-outs followed as Sri ‌Lanka collapsed on a warm ‌and sunny afternoon, with number four Nuwanidu Fernando, the second innings' top scorer, out for 15.

Left-arm spinner Abhishek ‌Sharma finished with 2-2 from five balls.

India were ⁠not overly impressive in their own batting against outgunned opponents, but Ishan Kishan smashed an unbeaten 80 from 46 balls to anchor their innings ⁠and opener Vaibhav ⁠Sooryavanshi made 38.

In the earlier semifinal, middle-order batter Abdul Samad blasted an unbeaten 30 off 15 balls to help Pakistan to a six-wicket ⁠win over Bangladesh in a match reduced to 13 overs a side due to a wet outfield.

Towhid Hridoy made 42 as Bangladesh set an imposing 112 for victory in the shortened match, with Pakistan's left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim taking 3-26.

The ‌semifinalists all reached the last four by virtue of their international rankings, with all four quarterfinals abandoned due to rain.

India will bid for back-to-back men's cricket titles, three years after taking the gold in Hangzhou courtesy of the ranking rule when their final against Afghanistan was abandoned due to rain.