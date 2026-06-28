Austria and Algeria draw thriller to reach World Cup knockouts

SPORTS

Late goals seal 3-3 draw, sending both teams through while eliminating Iran

Austria's players celebrate after Austria's Sasa Kalajdzic (14) scored to tie the match during the World Cup Group J soccer match between Algeria and Austria in Kansas City June 27, 2026. AP

Kansas City: Austria and Algeria advanced to the World Cup knockout stage after playing out an exhilarating 3-3 draw in their final Group J match, a result that also confirmed Iran’s elimination from the tournament.

The high-paced encounter ended in dramatic fashion, with both teams exchanging late goals in stoppage time. Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez appeared to have secured qualification with his second goal of the match, scoring with just a minute remaining to put his side ahead 3-2.

However, Austria responded immediately, as Sasa Kalajdzic headed in a late equaliser moments later to rescue a crucial point and ensure both teams progressed.

Earlier in the match, Austria’s goals came from Marko Arnautovic and Marcel Sabitzer, while Rafik Belghali also found the net for Algeria.

With the result, Austria finished second in Group J behind Argentina, securing their first progression to the knockout stage since 1982. They are set to face European champions Spain in their next match in Los Angeles.

Algeria, despite finishing third in the group, advanced as one of the best third-placed teams and will face Switzerland in the Round of 32 in Vancouver.

Iran had been in contention to qualify as one of the top third-placed teams but needed either Austria or Algeria to win. The draw, however, ended their campaign.

The thrilling contest highlighted the unpredictable nature of the expanded tournament format, with both teams capitalising on the result to continue their World Cup journey.