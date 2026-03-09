BAYERN MUNICH REGAIN KANE AHEAD OF ATALANTA EUROPEAN CLASH

SPORTS

Emirates 24/7 — Harry Kane has returned to training with Bayern Munich ahead of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg match against Italy’s Atlanta.

The striker is expected to be available for Tuesday’s fixture after missing Friday’s 4-1 Bundesliga victory over Borussia Monchengladbach due to a calf injury. His return provides a significant boost to the German side's attacking frontline for the crucial European encounter.

However, Bayern will be without goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, who has been ruled out with a minor muscle tear. Jonas Urbig is set to replace the veteran captain in the starting line-up.