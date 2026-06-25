Canada fall short in 2-1 loss to Switzerland, both advance to round of 32

SPORTS

With the win, Switzerland stays in ‌Vancouver for the knockout round, facing a third-place team on July 2.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney with his wife Diana Fox Carney in the stands during the match. Picture credit: Reuters

Vancouver: Switzerland served up a spoiler, flipping the table and kicking Canada out ​of Vancouver for the group of 32 round with a ‌2-1 win ​in Vancouver on Wednesday afternoon to finish atop Group B of the World Cup.



Johan Manzambi caught Canada's Maxime Crepeau leaning left and ripped a powerful shot to the goalkeeper's right and into the net to put Switzerland up 2-0 in the 57th minute. The ⁠20-year-old Manzambi made his first start Wednesday as it becomes more evident he's the club's top attacker. He has three goals and one assist in this World Cup.



With the win, Switzerland stays in ‌Vancouver for the knockout round, facing a third-place team on July 2. Canada's failure stands as a missed chance. A draw would've given Canada ‌at least one more game in Vancouver. Instead, it ‌is headed to Los Angeles to face the second-place team from ‌Group A on June ‌28.



Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney with his wife Diana Fox Carney in the stands during the match. Picture credit: Reuters

Playing without captain Alphonso Davies, Canada came to life in the 76th minute and trimmed the ​deficit to 2-1. ‌Finally pushing the ​ball beyond the back line of Switzerland ⁠with a long pass to Nathan Saliba, he balanced and found fresh-legged sub Promise David, who lunged and while sliding to the ground reached ​the lofted ⁠cross with his ⁠right foot to guide it inside the left post.



The home crowd erupted with the energy shift and more aggressive play from Canada all as ⁠Switzerland went more than 30 minutes without a shot on goal following Manzambi's score.



Switzerland spoiled a free kick and cleared the zone as extra time began with a minimum of six minutes. Switzerland goalkeeper Gregor Kobel (six saves) made a diving save in front of ‌the left post in the final seconds of the match, one of a flurry of ​chances Canada had to fight to a draw.



Seconds after the start of the second half, Ruben Vargas took Manzambi's pass just left of the goal, beating a closing Crepeau to the corner of the ​net for Switzerland's initial score ‌in the 46th minute.