Australia struggle to 27-3 against England in World Cup semi-final

By AFP

England enjoyed a sensational start with the ball as reigning champions Australia suffered a dramatic collapse in their World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Australia lost openers Aaron Finch and David Warner with just 10 runs on the board and were 27 for three at the end of the initial 10-over powerplay.

Warner drove the first ball of the match, from Chris Woakes, through extra-cover for four.

But Australia captain Finch, who won the toss, fell for a golden duck when he was lbw to fast bowler Jofra Archer's opening delivery at the start of the second over.

Finch, who made exactly 100 in Australia's 64-run group-stage win over England, reviewed but replays upheld Sri Lanka umpire Kumar Dharmasena's original decision.

That meant Australia had lost their review and would not be able to challenge any more decisions in the innings.

His exit brought in former captain Steve Smith who, in common with Warner, walked out to huge jeers from the crowd. Both players served 12-month bans for their roles in a ball-tampering scandal in South Africa last year.

Left-hander Warner, who has scored more than 600 runs at the 2019 World Cup, then drove Woakes back over his head for four.

But next ball Woakes, on his Warwickshire home ground, produced a rising delivery that Warner, on nine, could only fend to Jonny Bairstow at first slip to leave Australia 10-2 inside three overs.

Warner returned to even greater boos than those that had accompanied him on his way out to bat.

His exit brought in Peter Handscomb, only recently called into the squad after Usman Khawaja's tournament-ending hamstring injury.

But Handscomb fell for just four when bowled between bat and pad by Woakes.

Australia were now 14-3, with Woakes having taken two wickets for two runs in 10 balls.

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey, on four, then had his helmet knocked off by an Archer bouncer timed at 139 kilometres-per-hour (86 mph).

Carey required several minutes of on-field treatment before resuming his innings.

The winners of the match will play New Zealand, who upset the odds to beat India by 18 runs, in Sunday's final at Lord's.

The winners of the match will play New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's.

Australia bat against England in World Cup semi-final

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to bat against England in their World Cup semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Reigning champions Australia made one change after a surprise 10-run defeat by South Africa at Old Trafford, with the recently called-up Peter Handscomb replacing injured batsman Usman Khawaja.

England, whose ability to chase under pressure was called into question by group-stage losses to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia, were unchanged from the side that routed New Zealand by 119 runs in their final group match at Chester-le-Street on July 3.

England, who have never won the World Cup, are bidding to reach the final for the first time since 1992.

They have risen to the top of the one-day international rankings since a woeful first-round exit at the 2015 edition.

Five-times champions Australia have never lost any of their seven previous World Cup semi-finals, although they did tie with South Africa at Edgbaston 20 years ago before advancing to the final thanks to their superior net run-rate from the preceding 'Super Six' stage.

England had won 10 of their past 11 ODIs against Australia prior to the World Cup.

But that counted for nothing when Australia landed a psychological blow in the group stage, beating Ashes rivals England by 64 runs at Lord's last month.

England though were then without Liam Plunkett, now back in their team, and the fast bowler has yet to feature in a defeat at this World Cup.

Australia have not won a match in any format at Edgbaston since the 2001 Ashes Test.

The winners of this match will face New Zealand in Sunday's final at Lord's following the Black Caps' upset 18-run win over India at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Teams

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steve Smith, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)