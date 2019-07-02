Sharma ton puts India on top in Bangladesh World Cup match

By AFP/AP

Opener Rohit Sharma hit his fourth century of the World Cup to set India up for a huge score against Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Sharma survived an early scare to take control against the Bangladesh bowlers as India reached an ominous 181 for one at the end of 30 overs.

Sharma, who was dropped on nine by Tamim Iqbal at deep midwicket, reached his second successive ton with a single off Shakib Al Hasan, celebrating by flipping his bat in the air.

But he was caught at extra cover by Liton Das off the bowling of Soumya Sarkar for 104, ending a 180-run opening stand - the best for the first wicket in this World Cup - with KL Rahul.

Skipper Virat Kohli joined Rahul after the fall of Sharma but Rahul was out shortly afterwards, caught by wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim off the bowling of Rubel Hossain for 77.

Sharma, who scored 102 in India's first World Cup defeat to hosts England on Sunday at the same venue, started with a six in the first over but mistimed a pull off paceman Mustafizur Rahman only for Tamim to drop a simple catch.

Sharma continued to attack, hitting seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball stay at the wicket, cheered by a largely pro-India crowd in Birmingham.

Rahul was happy to play second fiddle to his in-form partner but also took on the Bangladesh bowling.

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza rotated his bowlers but could not force an early breakthrough.

A win for India would ensure a semi-final spot in the 10-team event.

Bangladesh need to win both of their final fixtures, against India and Pakistan, and hope results elsewhere go in their favour.

India plays Bangladesh with semifinal spot in mind

India has another chance to secure a semifinal spot in the Cricket World Cup when Virat Kohli's team plays Bangladesh at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

Second-place India, which lost for the first time at the tournament against England on Sunday, has 11 points from seven games and will advance with a win.

If it beats two-time champion India, Bangladesh can move level with fifth-place Pakistan on nine points - one point behind fourth-place England. Bangladesh can't advance if it loses.

Bangladesh and Pakistan meet in their last group game at Lord's on Friday. India's final group match is against Sri Lanka at Headingley on Saturday.

India has won the last four ODIs against Bangladesh. The teams have played each other three times at the World Cup so far with Bangladesh winning in 2007 followed by victories for India in 2011 and 2015. Bangladesh and India have met once before in an ODI at Edgbaston when India won by nine wickets in the 2017 Champions Trophy with big scores from Rohit Sharma and Kohli.

The forecast is for a mild, sunny day.