Rain stops play with New Zealand 211-5 vs India

By AFP/AP

Rain has stopped play in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal, with New Zealand 211-5 against India after 46.1 overs.

Ross Taylor was 67 not out and had been joined by Tom Latham (3).

New Zealand has accelerated since the 40th over, scoring 56 runs in 6.1 overs.

NZ needs big last 10 overs against India

New Zealand needs a big last 10 overs to set India a challenging total in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal.

After 40 overs, New Zealand was 155-3 with Ross Taylor on 38 and Jimmy Neesham on 7.

The Black Caps have been strangled by disciplined bowling by India and are still only going at less than 4 runs an over.

India removes Williamson for 67

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has removed Kane Williamson for 67, taking out New Zealand's captain and key batsman.

It was a soft dismissal, with Williamson possibly surprised by the bounce and chopping a looping shot to Ravindra Jadeja at point.

New Zealand was 134-3 in the 36th over.

New Zealand stumbling along at 83-2 off 25 overs

New Zealand was stumbling along at 83-2 halfway through its allotted 50 overs in the first Cricket World Cup semifinal against India, with captain Kane Williamson again looking key to posting a respectable score.

Williamson was set on 36, and has been joined in the middle by Ross Taylor (7) after the departure of Henry Nicholls.

Nicholls was bowled through the gate by Ravindra Jadeja for 28.

New Zealand was rebuilding after a slow start - it was 10-1 after seven overs - but only scored 10 runs from overs 20-25.

Williamson has passed 500 runs for the tournament and his average is now more than 100.

India strike as New Zealand struggle early in World Cup semi-final

New Zealand lost opener Martin Guptill with just one run on the board as they struggled to 27-1 off 10 overs against tight India bowling in their World Cup semi-final at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

The Black Caps' score was the lowest after the first 10-over powerplay at the tournament so far.

Henry Nicholls was 10 not out and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson 14 not out.

All five previous matches in the tournament at Old Trafford had been won by the side batting first, so Williamson's decision to bat after winning the toss was understandable.

But, Williamson apart, the Black Caps' top order has struggled at the World Cup and the overcast conditions in Manchester on Tuesday allied to a fresh pitch always promised to assist India's impressive pace attack.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar appealed for lbw against Guptill off the first ball of the match and an India review of the original not out decision proved unsuccessful, with replays indicating the ball would have gone down the legside.

It took New Zealand 17 balls to score the first run of the match and India did not have long to wait for Guptill's wicket in any event.

The right-hander, the leading run-scorer of the tournament when New Zealand finished runners-up at the 2015 World Cup, had made just one when he fended carelessly outside off-stump against a rising Jasprit Bumrah delivery and was well caught, head-high, by India captain Virat Kohli at second slip.

Guptill's fifth single-figure score of the tournament left New Zealand 1-1 in the fourth over.

His exit brought in Williamson, who prior to Tuesday's match had scored over 28 percent of New Zealand's runs this tournament - a remarkably high percentage for one batsman.

Left-hander Nicholls eventually struck the opening boundary of the match when he cover-drove Bumrah for four in the eighth over to reach his first double-figure score of the tournament.

Bumrah's first spell yielded fine figures of one wicket for 10 runs in four overs.

India or New Zealand will face the winners of Thursday's second semi-final between hosts England and reigning champions Australia at Edgbaston on Thursday in the July 14 final at Lord's.

India v New Zealand: Three key World Cup battles

Two-time champions India face 2015 runners-up New Zealand on Tuesday in the first World Cup semi-final in Manchester.

India topped the group stage with seven wins from nine matches, while New Zealand limped into the last four after three successive defeats.

Here, AFP Sport looks at three key battles in the knockout match at Old Trafford:

Kohli v Williamson - Lead thy way

There will be a sense of deja vu for India's Virat Kohli and New Zealand's Kane Williamson, who were captains of their sides when India and New Zealand met in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup semi-finals.

Kohli's India won the game and went on to clinch the title at Kuala Lumpur and Williamson would dearly love to avenge that loss when they meet again for much higher stakes on Tuesday.

Kohli has led India into the last four with five half-centuries and is two wins away from what could be his first World Cup triumph as captain of the senior side.

Williamson has also been inspirational for New Zealand, with two masterclass centuries and a fifty as his team return to the semi-finals four years after losing the title match against Australia.

His elegant batting and shrewd brain make for a deadly combination for the Kiwis, who are bidding to cause an upset against India at Old Trafford.

Sharma v Guptill - opening charge

Rohit Sharma is in the form of his life after hitting a record five centuries in a single edition of the World Cup to lead the tournament's batting charts with 647 runs.

Sharma comes in to the semi-finals fuelled by three successive centuries -- 102, 104, 103 -- and two opening stands with KL Rahul of over 180.

But can he continue his blazing run on the big stage?

Martin Guptill's form has been in sharp contrast with that of Sharma as the Kiwi opener managed just 166 runs from his eight outings.

The Black Caps will be hoping for a change of fortune for Guptill, who was in smashing form in the last World Cup when he hit the tournament's best ever individual score of 237 not out against West Indies.

Bumrah v Boult - Pace wars

Yorker king Jasprit Bumrah has led the Indian pace attack with speed and accuracy and remains key to the team's chances against New Zealand.

Bumrah has claimed 17 wickets in eight matches and has stifled the flow of runs for opposition batsmen with his ability to consistently bowl yorkers in the death overs.

He is ably supported by fellow fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

But New Zealand can also boast significant firepower in their pace attack with left-arm quick Trent Boult leading the way.

With his ability to move the ball both ways, Boult is a threat to India's famed batting line-up and claimed 15 wickets from eight group-stage games.

His 4-30 against West Indies on June 22 at Old Trafford was one of the best spells of fast bowling in this edition of the World Cup, while he also claimed a hat-trick against Australia.