Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival’s 18th edition starts countdown to grand finale

SPORTS

Marking the resumption of the 18th edition of the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival, organised by the Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, the Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salam hosts the Al Yamamah Mares Cup on Monday.

The festival is one of the biggest highlights of the endurance racing season and a tribute to the boundless support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, for endurance riding — a sport in which he has achieved notable international success. It also reflects appreciation for His Highness’s sustained efforts to strengthen the UAE’s global standing in the sport, inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in advancing equestrian sports and supporting endurance racing at both the local and international levels.

Emirati rider Sara Mohammed Abdulwahid took the top honours in the ladies’ event over a distance of 120 km as the four-day festival got underway at Seih Al Salam. The Yamamah Endurance Cup for Mares, on Monday, is next, followed by the Endurance Ride for Private Stables on Tuesday. The festival will conclude on Wednesday, the 1st of April, with the main event, the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Cup, sponsored by Emaar Properties, the main partner of Dubai Equestrian Club.

The organising committee has allocated prize money exceeding AED5 million, which will be shared amongst riders placed up to 17th in the overall standings in the Ladies and Al Yamamah races, and up to 30th place in both the Private Stables Race and the main event.

On this occasion, Sheikh Rashid bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Equestrian Club, expressed his deep gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for their continued support for equestrian sports, noting that such unwavering backing is fundamental to the development and growth of the sport. He added that the 18th edition of the Crown Prince of Dubai Endurance Festival is expected to be the most memorable to date, reflecting extensive efforts to deliver an event worthy of the UAE’s prestigious position in equestrian sports.