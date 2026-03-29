Dark Saffron Retains Dubai Golden Shaheen Title in Dominant Sprint Victory

SPORTS

The Emirati-owned Dark Saffron successfully defended its title in the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen, the sixth race of the 30th edition of the Dubai World Cup held today at the iconic Meydan Racecourse.

Owned by Sultan Ali, trained by Ahmad bin Harmash, and ridden by jockey Connor Beasley, Dark Saffron secured victory for the second consecutive year. The race, contested by 12 horses over a distance of 1,200 metres on the dirt track, carried a total prize purse of $2 million, sponsored by Nakheel.

The four-year-old completed the sprint in a time of 1:10.68, claiming the $1.16 million first-place prize and reconfirming its dominance in the sprinting category.

The American challenger Pintornato, owned by Leon King Stable, Michael Iavarone, and Julia C., finished in second place under trainer Jose D’Angelo and jockey Jose Ortiz, earning $400,000. Third place went to the UAE’s Cats by Five, owned by Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, trained by Doug Watson and ridden by Daniel Tudhope, taking home $200,000.

This victory further cements Dark Saffron's status as one of the world's elite sprinters and highlights the continued success of UAE-based horses at the Dubai World Cup.