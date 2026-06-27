Dembele hat-trick helps France beat second-string Norway 4-1 to top group

SPORTS

France, who got a fourth goal through Desire Doue in stoppage time, will not know their Round of 32 opponents until ‌Saturday.

Foxborough, Massachusetts: France ​striker Ousmane Dembele scored a first-half hat-trick ‌to ​guide his already-qualified team to a 4-1 win over second-string Norway on Friday and finish top of World Cup Group I.



The 2018 World Cup winners hit ⁠the crossbar with Kylian Mbappe's thunderous drive after 25 seconds before the captain delivered a superb through ball for ‌Ballon d'Or winner Dembele to fire them into the lead in the seventh minute.



The ‌29-year-old added a second goal with ‌a superbly angled shot before Norway, ‌who had qualified ‌in second place and rested 10 of their 11 first-choice ​starters, including ‌top scorer ​Erling Haaland, pulled one ⁠back when the unmarked Thelo Aasgaard scored a minute later.



France's Ousmane Dembele celebrates with Adrien Rabiot, Ibrahima Konate and the match ball after the match after scoring a hat-trick. Picture credit: Reuters

Dembele bagged his first World ​Cup ⁠treble ⁠with a fine finish in the 32nd before Norway's Jorgen Strand Larsen had a penalty ⁠saved five minutes after the restart.



France, who got a fourth goal through Desire Doue in stoppage time, will not know their Round of 32 opponents until ‌Saturday when all group matches are completed but are ​likely to face Sweden, while Norway will take on Ivory Coast in the knockout stage in Dallas on June 30.