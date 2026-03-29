Dubai Racing Carnival Reinforces Global Horse Racing Leadership

SPORTS

The Dubai Racing Carnival has solidified its position as a pivotal fixture on the international equestrian calendar, serving as the primary gateway to the Dubai World Cup.

The journey of horse racing in the emirate dates back to October 1981 at the Camel Track, organised by the office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. This evolution led to the founding of the Dubai Racing Club in 1992 and the opening of Nad Al Sheba Racecourse.

The inaugural Dubai World Cup in 1996, won by the American legend Cigar, marked a historic turning point for UAE sports on the global stage.

Since 2010, Meydan Racecourse has served as the permanent home for the Carnival and the Dubai World Cup. As the world’s largest integrated racing facility, Meydan spans 7.5 million square metres with a capacity for over 60,000 spectators. The venue features world-class turf and dirt tracks, the luxury Meydan Hotel, and state-of-the-art stables.

The Carnival typically spans 12 to 16 evenings during the winter season, offering tens of millions of dollars in prize money. This attracts elite stables from Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Australia, providing an essential acclimatisation period for international contenders.

Trainer Helal Al Alawi noted that the Carnival is a cornerstone of Dubai’s strategy to remain a global racing capital, offering a professional environment that rivals major tracks in the US and Europe.

British trainer Ed Crisford highlighted the season's prestige, noting his team's success with "Meydaan", owned by Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which secured a Dubai World Cup spot after winning the Al Maktoum Classic.

Similarly, trainer George Scott emphasised that Meydan’s flat tracks and fast surfaces are ideal for international runners, citing the record-breaking performance of "Westlake" in the Nad Al Sheba Turf as a prime example of the Carnival's competitive depth.