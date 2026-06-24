Dubai to host second World Sports Summit in December 2026

SPORTS

Global event to unite sports leaders, honour top achievers and shape the future of the industry

Dubai: Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai will host the second edition of the ‘World Sports Summit’ from 28–29 December 2026 under the theme ‘Uniting the World Through Sport’.

Organised by the Dubai Sports Council under the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, the annual event will bring together leading figures, decision-makers, specialists and athletes from across the global sports sector. The summit continues to strengthen its position as one of the largest gatherings of elite sports professionals and a key platform for shaping the future of global sport.

This year’s edition is set to be the largest and most comprehensive, reflecting Dubai’s ongoing role in fostering international collaboration and driving progress across the global sports industry. The summit will feature keynote speeches, international awards ceremonies and concurrently held sporting events, highlighting its broad scope and impact.

The event will also host the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Sports Award ceremony, recognising leading athletes and contributors to the sports sector.

The Dubai Sports Council is currently defining key themes that reflect the rapidly evolving nature of sport, with a focus on areas such as advanced technologies, artificial intelligence, talent development and innovation, ensuring the summit addresses emerging trends and challenges.

The summit aims to support collaboration and build a sustainable system that encourages engagement and drives development across all areas of sport. This includes launching new initiatives, strengthening international partnerships and promoting collective action within the global sports community.

The first edition of the summit attracted more than 1,500 participants, including over 200 international sports stars, and achieved more than 33.6 million live stream views and 850 million digital interactions. It featured participation from prominent figures across global sport and marked Dubai’s growing influence as a global hub for sports dialogue and innovation.

Since its launch, the World Sports Summit has emerged as a key international platform, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading destination for sports and global events, while advancing dialogue and cooperation to shape the future of the sector.