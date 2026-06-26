SPORTS

Ecuador advances to World Cup knockout rounds, beats Germany 2-1 on Plata's 77th-minute goal

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.

By Associated Press Published: 2026-06-26T02:03:00+04:00 1 min read
Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata, center right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Germany during the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. Picture credit: AP
Ecuador's Gonzalo Plata, center right, celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Germany during the World Cup Group E soccer match in East Rutherford, N.J. Picture credit: AP

East Rutherford, N.J. (AP) - Gonzalo Plata poked the ball past Manuel Neuer in the 77th minute, and Ecuador advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup by rallying for a 2-1 win over Germany on Thursday.

Germany, which clinched first place in Group E with victories in its first two games, went ahead on Leroy Sané's second-minute goal. Nilson Angulo scored Ecuador's first goal of the tournament in the ninth minute.

Plata scored after a corner kick was nodded on by Kevin Rodríguez. Neuer, the 40-year-old Germany goalkeeper who came out of international retirement for the World Cup, was about the grasp the ball when Plata raised his left foot and with a toe put the ball into the net.

Ecuador finished third in the group with four points and advanced past the group stage for the second time, the first since a round of 16 game in 2002.