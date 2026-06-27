Egypt vs Iran 1-1 draw sends Egypt to World Cup knockouts for first time

SPORTS

Iran could still advance to the knockout round for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year’s tournament

Iran's Shoja Khalilzadeh (4) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal, which was overturned as an offside, during the World Cup Group G soccer match between Egypt and Iran in Seattle, Friday, June 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)



SEATTLE: Egypt advanced past the group stage at the World Cup for the first time while Iran, which had a potential winning goal called back due to an offside, will have to wait one day to find out its fate after the two teams played to a 1-1 draw.



At the conclusion of what was promoted as a "Pride Match” in Seattle, one which neither Iran nor Egypt wanted any part in, the Pharaohs finished in second place in Group G. Belgium, which played to a 1-1 draw against Egypt on June 15, beat New Zealand 4-1 in Vancouver, British Columbia to win the group outright.



Iran could still advance to the knockout round for the first time in the expanded 48-team pool at this year’s tournament. But, they no longer control their own destiny after Friday’s game.



Egypt took an early lead on a goal by Mahmoud Saber in the fifth minute. Former Liverpool star Mohamed Salah provided some strong play in the box before Saber fired a shot between the legs of Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand.



Iran tied the match nine minutes later on a goal by Ramin Rezaeian, and nearly won the game in stoppage time. Shoja Khalilzadeh fired a shot past Beiranvand in the 93rd minute, but it was overturned for offside after a video review.



Had the goal counted, Iran would have clinched a berth to the knockout round.

