Emirati shooting champions shine on the global stage as UAE expands sporting legacy

Emirati shooting champions shine on the global stage as UAE ...

SPORTS

Strong international results and inclusive initiatives reinforce the UAE’s status as a world‑class shooting hub

Domestically, the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship has expanded the sport’s reach, attracting more than 850 participants across the Emirates.

Abu Dhabi: Emirati shooting has maintained a distinguished international presence for decades, producing champions across various disciplines. Deeply rooted in national heritage, the sport preserves cultural identity while attracting younger generations to compete in events including pistol, rifle, skeet and trap.

National institutions such as the Weapons and Hazardous Substances Office, Al Ain Shooting Club and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Centre have driven this growth through strategic development.

Inclusion remains a priority, with women and people of determination achieving significant results. Paralympic hero Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani notably earned five medals, including gold medals at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020.

The UAE’s Olympic legacy is highlighted by Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher Al Maktoum’s historic gold at Athens 2004, alongside consistent participation from Atlanta 1996 through to Tokyo 2020. Recent successes include a bronze medal for the national trap team at the Asian Championships in Doha last January.

Domestically, the UAE Licensed Weapons Shooting Championship has expanded the sport’s reach, attracting more than 850 participants across the Emirates.

Salem Saeed Al Sabousi, Chairman of Al Dhafra Shooting Club, noted the sport’s evolution and the emergence of a promising youth base, supported by year‑round tournaments.

Major events such as the Abu Dhabi International Shotgun Championship further cement the nation’s status as a leading competitive hub. Officials and athletes alike credit the country’s leadership for fostering a secure, world‑class environment that continues to produce elite talent.