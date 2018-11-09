England remove Sri Lanka's top three with victory in sight

By AFP

England made strides towards a big victory in the first Test in Galle on Friday, removing Sri Lanka's top three before lunch.

Set a gargantuan 462 for victory, the hosts ended the morning session on 98 for 3, after their openers had earlier batted out the first hour of the fourth day.

Kaushal Silva and Dimuth Karunaratne were dismissed by spinners soon after the drinks break, with Kaushal leg before to Jack Leach for 30 and Karunaratne caught and bowled by fellow spinner Moeen Ali for 26.

Dhananjaya de Silva, who had made a confident start to his innings, was caught at first slip by skipper Joe Root off Ben Stokes in the last over of the session for 21.