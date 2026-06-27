Five-star Senegal keep World Cup hopes alive and send Iraq home

SPORTS

Sulaka sees red after a VAR review for fouling Sadio Mane. Senegal finish third in Group I on three points behind ‌France and ​Norway.

Toronto: Senegal kept their World Cup knockout hopes alive in dominant fashion on Friday with a 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq , who were eliminated from the tournament.



Survival was on the line as ⁠both sides entered the match needing to win, preferably by a large margin, to stay in the hunt for one of the last eight spots in the round of 32.



Senegal struck in the fourth ‌minute after Lamine Camara hooked a corner into the box and Abdoulaye Seck’s downward header grazed off the boot of teammate Habib Diarra to send ‌the ball up and over Iraq keeper Ahmed Basil.



More ‌trouble followed for Iraq when defender Rebin Sulaka pulled a goalward-bound ‌Sadio Mane down on the ‌edge of the box. After a VAR check for a possible red card, Sulaka was given ​his marching orders by ‌English referee Anthony ​Taylor.



Despite being down a man, Iraq ⁠were brave in attack in the first half and Senegal failed to capitalise on the advantage, with long-range efforts from Ismail Jakobs and Mane sailing wide.



It ​rained goals ⁠in the second ⁠half, however, as Senegal came out with more urgency and conviction.



Ismaila Sarr bagged his fourth career World Cup goal from close range to become his ⁠country's all-time leading scorer in the tournament and substitute Pape Gueye unleashed two rockets from distance to send Senegal’s army of fans into raptures.



Iliman Ndiaye added another long-range strike to cap off Senegal’s five-star performance, and their green-clad supporters began to chant "Senegal! Senegal!” as the ‌clock wound down.



Senegal finished third in Group I with three points, behind France and Norway. ​Iraq finished fourth with zero points.

The African side must wait until the group stage ends on Saturday to see if they are one of the eight best third-placed teams who will advance to the round of ​32.