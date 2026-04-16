Former Austria goalkeeper Manninger dies in road accident aged 48

SPORTS

Manninger's vehicle was hit by a passenger train ‌at an unrestricted crossing near Salzburg

Former Austria goalkeeper Alex ​Manninger, who played for Arsenal ‌and ​a string of Italian clubs, died in a road accident on Thursday aged 48, the Austrian Football Association (OEFB) said.

The Kronen ⁠Zeitung and other media reported that Manninger's vehicle was hit by a passenger train ‌at an unrestricted crossing near the Austrian city of Salzburg.

Manninger made ‌33 appearances for Austria and ‌played for Arsenal, mainly as ‌a reserve, between ‌1997 and 2001. He ended his career ​at Liverpool (2016-17).

In ‌Italy ​he played for Fiorentina, ⁠Torino, Bologna, Siena, Udinese and Juventus.

"Alexander Manninger was an outstanding ​ambassador ⁠of ⁠Austrian football on and off the pitch," said OEFB Sporting Director ⁠Peter Schoettel in a statement.

"With his international career, he has set standards and inspired and shaped many young goalkeepers. His ‌professionalism, his calmness and his reliability made him ​an important part of his teams and also of the national team."