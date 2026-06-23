France v Iraq World Cup game second half in Philadelphia delayed due to thunderstorms, FIFA says

SPORTS

FIFA has no fixed time limit after which a match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a case-by-case ​basis.

Groundskeepers work on the pitch as the match is delayed due to a thunderstorm warning. Picture credit: Reuters

Philadelphia: France and Iraq players were ‌left waiting ​in their dressing rooms at halftime after thunderstorms forced a delay to the start of the second half of their World Cup clash on Monday.



A FIFA spokesperson said the game would resume at ⁠least 30 minutes from when the halftime break started.



"Please exit the open seating area and seek shelter in the stadium as directed by the stadium ‌staff. A severe thunderstorm is approaching," an advisory message on the scoreboard read.



France were leading 1-0 after Kylian ‌Mbappe scored his 15th World Cup goal ‌in the 14th minute.



Fans return to the stands as the second half is delayed due to severe weather. Picture credit: Reuters

There was no indication on ‌when the match would ‌restart.



"There was a warning, then it disappeared, then it came back... I've ​stopped updating the ‌players as ​it changes every 30 seconds," ⁠France coach Didier Deschamps said. "We're waiting... And afterwards, the important thing will be to have time for another ​warm-up ⁠to get ⁠the team back on track."



World Cup matches in the United States can face lengthy delays because FIFA must comply ⁠with local lightning safety regulations.



Under U.S. protocols, play is suspended immediately if lightning is detected within an eight-mile (13-km) radius of a stadium and can only resume after 30 minutes have passed without a ‌further strike.



Any new lightning detection resets the countdown, meaning delays can ​stretch for several hours if thunderstorms persist.



FIFA has no fixed time limit after which a match must be abandoned, with each situation assessed on a case-by-case ​basis.