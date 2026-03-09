GERMAN FA INVESTIGATES VANDALISM OF VAR MONITOR

SPORTS

Emirates 24/7 — The German Football Association (DFB) has launched disciplinary proceedings against Preussen Muenster following the vandalism of a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) monitor during Sunday's second-division match against Hertha Berlin.

The DFB confirmed Monday that its control committee opened the investigation due to the incident, alongside the unauthorized use of pyrotechnics during the game. The disruption occurred when a masked individual pulled the power plug of the pitchside monitor, preventing the referee from reviewing a penalty decision.

The incident coincided with Muenster fans displaying a banner in the stands reading "Unplug VAR." Preussen Muenster acknowledged that the act appeared to be a premeditated case of sabotage and stated they have begun steps to identify those responsible.

In a statement on its website, the club expressed regret over the incident and pledged to hold the perpetrators accountable. The club also announced immediate measures to prevent future security breaches, noting that preliminary findings strongly suggest the act was planned in advance.