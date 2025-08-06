Rory McIlroy returns to defend DP World Tour Championship

Grand Slam winner and five-time Major Champion Rory McIlroy will return to Jumeirah Golf Estates from 13th-16th to defend his DP World Tour Championship title at the season-ending Rolex Series event.

The Northern Irishman delivered a masterclass in control and shot-making to claim his third DP World Tour Championship victory in 2024, sealing a record-equalling sixth Race to Dubai title to sit alongside the late, great Seve Ballesteros and further cementing his status as one of the most decorated players in Tour history.

The 36-year-old has moved into joint second place for the most Race to Dubai victories and now sits two behind Colin Montgomerie, as he bids to add another European Number One crown to his already impressive career.

McIlroy has four additional victories in Dubai, and the Masters Champion currently leads the Race to Dubai Rankings ahead of Tyrrell Hatton by 1,109.51 points.

He will spend two weeks in the UAE following confirmation that he will also tee it up at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship - the first event of the DP World Tour Play-Offs - qualifying for both season-ending events thanks to that thrilling victory at Augusta National, a fourth-place finish at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, a tied runner up finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, and tied seventh at The 153rd Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

“Dubai has always been a special place for me,” said McIlroy. “Winning both the DP World Tour Championship and the Race to Dubai last year was an incredible way to finish the season. To equal Seve’s record made it even more special. I’ve played some great golf this year and I’m looking forward to finishing strong again in front of the fans at Jumeirah Golf Estates.”