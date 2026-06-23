SPORTS

Haaland struck the post ‌before halftime but ‌doubled the lead three minutes after the ​restart.

East Rutherford, N.J.: Erling ​Haaland scored twice for the ‌second ​successive World Cup match as Norway beat Senegal 3-2 on Monday to move level with France on six points at ⁠the top of Group I.



Norway went ahead in the 43rd minute when Kalidou Koulibaly misjudged ‌a clearance and substitute Marcus Pedersen drove into the box and ‌beat Edouard Mendy with a ‌firm shot.



Norway's Erling Haaland in action. Picture credit: Reuters

Haaland struck the post ‌before halftime but ‌doubled the lead three minutes after the ​restart, running ‌on ​to Martin Odegaard's through ⁠ball and rifling into the top corner.



Ismaila Sarr pulled one ​back ⁠in ⁠the 53rd minute after Sadio Mane's neat pass split the defence, yet ⁠Senegal failed to clear again five minutes later and Patrick Berg teed up Haaland to volley in off the crossbar.



Sarr ‌struck his second deep into added time ​but Norway held on to set up a mouth-watering group decider against France on Friday.