India Makes History As First Team To Clinch Third T20 World Cup Title

India cemented their status as the preeminent power in world cricket on Sunday, becoming the first nation to claim three T20 World Cup titles after a commanding 96-run victory over New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad.

The win marks a historic "triple crown" for the Men in Blue, who became the first team to successfully defend a T20 World Cup trophy and the first to triumph in the format on home soil. The result also offered a clinical exorcism of the ghosts of 2023, when India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the 50-over World Cup final at the same venue.

CLINICAL BATTING DISPLAY

Sent in to bat, India’s top order dismantled the New Zealand attack to post a staggering 255-5—the highest total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup final.

The charge was led by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma, who shared a 92-run opening stand in the first six overs, equaling the highest powerplay score in the tournament’s history. Sharma struck the fastest half-century of the 2026 edition, reaching the milestone in just 18 deliveries.

Samson continued his prolific form with a masterclass 89 off 45 balls, including eight sixes. He became only the second player in history, after Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene, to record three consecutive scores of 80 or more in a T20 World Cup. A late flourish from Shivam Dube, who struck 24 runs in the final over, ensured India crossed the 250-run threshold.

BOWLING DOMINANCE

New Zealand’s pursuit of the record target never found its rhythm against a disciplined Indian bowling unit. Left-arm spinner Axar Patel, playing in front of his home crowd, made immediate inroads by dismissing explosive opener Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips.

Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah delivered the knockout blow, finishing with figures of 4-15. It was the first time a bowler has claimed a four-wicket haul in a T20 World Cup final.

Despite a resilient 52 from Tim Seifert and a 52-run partnership between Mitchell Santner and Daryl Mitchell, the "Black Caps" were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19 overs. The defeat marks New Zealand's fifth consecutive loss in an ICC white-ball world event final over the last 11 years.