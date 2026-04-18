IPL 2026: Rahul, Stubbs steer Delhi past Bengaluru in thrilling contest

SPORTS

Chasing 176, Delhi rode a composed innings from Rahul, who marked his birthday with a fluent 57

South African cricket players of Delhi Capitals David Miller (R) and Tristan Stubbs celebrate their team's win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the end of their 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) T20 match in the M Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru on April 18, 2026 (AFP)

Bengaluru: KL Rahul and Tristan Stubbs led Delhi Capitals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Indian Premier League ‌on a sweltering Saturday, as the visitors outplayed the hosts in a cracking contest at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Chasing 176, Delhi rode a composed innings from Rahul, who marked his birthday with a fluent 57 off 34 before Stubbs applied the finishing touches, ensuring the target was overhauled with a ball ⁠to spare.

Put in to bat, Bengaluru opener Phil Salt marked his presence with a half-century to set the tone, but regular wickets in the innings prevented the hosts from accelerating and they finished on 175-8 in oppressive heat. ‌Bengaluru struck back early in Delhi's chase, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivering a telling power-play spell that accounted for three quick wickets, leaving Delhi under pressure at ‌50-3 inside six overs. Local favourite Rahul, however, steadied the ‌innings by striking six fours and two sixes in his knock and ‌allowed others to play without ‌pressure despite challenging batting conditions. Stubbs then shifted momentum decisively, seizing control with an unbeaten 60-run knock to tilt the contest firmly ‌in Delhi's favour, with steady support from captain Axar Patel ⁠before he was forced to retire hurt on 26.

David Miller (22 off 10) sealed the win by striking the winning runs, ensuring there were no late alarms. The win lifted Delhi ⁠to fourth in ⁠the standings with six points, while Bengaluru's defeat dented their push at the top of the table, keeping them second on eight points.

The match marked a milestone ⁠for the hosts, who became the first team to play 100 IPL matches at a single venue - the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier, Bengaluru openers Salt and Virat Kohli began briskly, but the tempo dipped when Lungi Ngidi struck in his opening over to dismiss Kohli for 19 off 13 balls.

Salt, the hosts' ‌top scorer, then took control with a fluent 63 off 38 deliveries, before Tim David added a lively 26 off 17.

Delhi bowlers including Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav and Patel also did a reasonable job in checking the run flow, with all three picking off two wickets apiece.

Delhi next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, while Bengaluru host Gujarat Titans on Friday.